Credit Suisse Group Upgrades ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) to “Outperform”

ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ACLLF has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of ATCO from C$48.00 to C$48.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of ATCO from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ATCO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.93.

Get ATCO alerts:

ATCO stock opened at $32.80 on Wednesday. ATCO has a fifty-two week low of $28.04 and a fifty-two week high of $37.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.37.

ATCO Ltd. engages in the structures and logistics, utilities and ports & transportation logistics business. It operates through the following segments: Structures & Logistics, Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, Neltume Ports and Corporate & Other. The Structures & Logistics segment provides workforce housing, innovative modular facilities, construction, site support services, and logistics and operations management.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for ATCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.