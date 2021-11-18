Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,920 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWP. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 17.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,382,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,109 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 287.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 821,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,955,000 after purchasing an additional 608,955 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 85,413.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 448,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,821,000 after purchasing an additional 448,420 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,280,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 16.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,265,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,416,000 after purchasing an additional 320,752 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.93 on Thursday, reaching $121.13. 2,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 915,293. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $93.15 and a twelve month high of $123.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.51.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

