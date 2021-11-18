Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Has $176,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 27,168,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,053,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,421 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,825,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,417,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,362 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,160,000 after purchasing an additional 904,165 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,426,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,411,000 after purchasing an additional 58,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,403,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,286,000 after acquiring an additional 179,293 shares during the period.

VTI traded down $0.91 on Thursday, hitting $240.88. 12,337 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,774,347. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $182.21 and a 52 week high of $243.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $232.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.53.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

