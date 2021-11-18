Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 674.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,356 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VDC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 142.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 20,300.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5,020.0% during the second quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VDC traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $188.58. 114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,717. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $164.57 and a fifty-two week high of $191.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.84.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

