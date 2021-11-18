Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMMV)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMMV) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 13,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF by 69.5% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 73,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after buying an additional 30,100 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF by 20.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 30,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 5,298 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 17,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period.

SMMV stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.14. The stock had a trading volume of 53,164 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $26.20 and a 1-year high of $31.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.15 and a 200 day moving average of $38.01.

