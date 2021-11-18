Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Sells 68,736 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 151,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,736 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $8,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 980.0% in the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 16,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,030,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,818,000 after buying an additional 278,054 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 578,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,256,000 after buying an additional 28,832 shares during the period.

ACWX stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.31. 4,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,396,386. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.99. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $50.17 and a 12 month high of $59.19.

