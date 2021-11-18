Crest Nicholson’s (CRST) “Add” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST)‘s stock had its “add” rating restated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 460 ($6.01) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.43% from the company’s current price.

CRST has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.83) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Monday, October 18th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 435 ($5.68) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.49) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.01) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crest Nicholson has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 410 ($5.36).

Shares of LON:CRST opened at GBX 350 ($4.57) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 379.66 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 714.20. The stock has a market cap of £899.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11. Crest Nicholson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 276.20 ($3.61) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 469 ($6.13). The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

