Critical Comparison: GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) versus Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI)

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) and Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for GoodRx and Veritone, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GoodRx 1 4 8 0 2.54 Veritone 0 2 3 0 2.60

GoodRx currently has a consensus target price of $46.08, suggesting a potential upside of 9.45%. Veritone has a consensus target price of $41.00, suggesting a potential upside of 52.13%. Given Veritone’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Veritone is more favorable than GoodRx.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.3% of GoodRx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.4% of Veritone shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of GoodRx shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 28.9% of Veritone shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

GoodRx has a beta of -0.87, indicating that its stock price is 187% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Veritone has a beta of 3.05, indicating that its stock price is 205% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares GoodRx and Veritone’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GoodRx -41.36% -32.49% -16.25% Veritone -87.19% -79.19% -36.24%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GoodRx and Veritone’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GoodRx $550.70 million 30.25 -$293.62 million ($0.71) -59.29 Veritone $57.71 million 15.35 -$47.88 million ($2.11) -12.77

Veritone has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GoodRx. GoodRx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Veritone, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

GoodRx beats Veritone on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States. It also offers other healthcare products and services, including telehealth services. The company serves pharmacy benefit managers that manage formularies and prescription transactions, including establishing pricing between consumers and pharmacies. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc. engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising; aiWARE SaaS Solutions; and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers. The aiWARE SaaS Solutions segment offers solutions through a combination of its direct sales force and indirect channel partners, such as value-added resellers (VARs), distributors, system integrators, managed services providers, and referral partners. The aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services segment sells and markets activities relating to its digital content licensing services business through its direct sales force. The company was founded by Chad Steelberg and Ryan Steelberg in 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

