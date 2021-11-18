Critical Survey: FalconStor Software (FALC) and Its Competitors

FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS: FALC) is one of 370 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare FalconStor Software to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares FalconStor Software and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FalconStor Software 2.53% -17.84% 18.06% FalconStor Software Competitors -109.21% -156.86% -5.37%

This table compares FalconStor Software and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio FalconStor Software $14.77 million $1.14 million -13.90 FalconStor Software Competitors $1.80 billion $350.03 million -44.69

FalconStor Software’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than FalconStor Software. FalconStor Software is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

FalconStor Software has a beta of 2.84, indicating that its stock price is 184% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FalconStor Software’s competitors have a beta of -2.77, indicating that their average stock price is 377% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.5% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 61.5% of FalconStor Software shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for FalconStor Software and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FalconStor Software 0 0 0 0 N/A FalconStor Software Competitors 2466 12451 23138 637 2.57

As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 7.47%. Given FalconStor Software’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe FalconStor Software has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

FalconStor Software beats its competitors on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About FalconStor Software

FalconStor Software, Inc. provides modernize data backup and archival operations across sites and public clouds, delivering increased data security and providing fast recovery from a ransomware attack while driving down costs. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East, Africa and Other. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

