Critical Survey: Principal Solar (OTCMKTS:PSWW) & Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP)

Principal Solar (OTCMKTS:PSWW) and Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Principal Solar alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Principal Solar and Korea Electric Power, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Principal Solar 0 0 0 0 N/A Korea Electric Power 1 2 2 0 2.20

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.5% of Korea Electric Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.2% of Principal Solar shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Korea Electric Power shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Principal Solar and Korea Electric Power’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Principal Solar N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Korea Electric Power $49.67 billion 0.25 $1.59 billion $0.74 12.85

Korea Electric Power has higher revenue and earnings than Principal Solar.

Risk and Volatility

Principal Solar has a beta of 6.79, indicating that its stock price is 579% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Korea Electric Power has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Principal Solar and Korea Electric Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Principal Solar N/A N/A N/A Korea Electric Power 1.85% 1.60% 0.55%

Summary

Korea Electric Power beats Principal Solar on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Principal Solar Company Profile

Principal Solar, Inc. engages in the investment and acquisition of organizations and technologies that support next-generation opportunities in the traditional, renewable, and clean energy sectors. It also focuses on undervalued petroleum-producing properties. The company was founded on February 25, 1972 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Korea Electric Power Company Profile

Korea Electric Power Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following Businesses: Sale of Electric Power, Development of Electric Power Resources, Investment, and Real Estate. The company was founded on July 1, 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.