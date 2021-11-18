CROAT (CROAT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $600,434.88

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded up 11.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. One CROAT coin can now be bought for $0.0067 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, CROAT has traded 72.4% higher against the US dollar. CROAT has a total market capitalization of $600,434.88 and $51.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CROAT alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000028 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 48.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

CROAT Profile

CROAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 90,124,729 coins. CROAT’s official website is croat.cat. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CROAT is https://reddit.com/r/croatcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

CROAT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CROAT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CROAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CROAT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CROAT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.