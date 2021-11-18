Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Equities research analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underweight” rating on the stock.

CRON has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James set a $11.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Cronos Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cronos Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.70.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

Shares of CRON opened at $5.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 1.68. Cronos Group has a 52-week low of $5.11 and a 52-week high of $15.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 1,400.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 188.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 15,204 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 366.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 5,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.