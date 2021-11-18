CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Sells $1,416,250.00 in Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.25, for a total transaction of $1,416,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Gerhard Watzinger also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

On Friday, October 29th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.67, for a total transaction of $1,408,350.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total transaction of $1,331,650.00.

On Friday, August 20th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $1,185,850.00.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $269.78 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $265.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -325.03 and a beta of 1.34. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.00 and a fifty-two week high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.53 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRWD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Summit Insights upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.36.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.