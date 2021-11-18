CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Sells $1,416,250.00 in Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.25, for a total transaction of $1,416,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Gerhard Watzinger also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, October 29th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.67, for a total transaction of $1,408,350.00.
- On Friday, September 17th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total transaction of $1,331,650.00.
- On Friday, August 20th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $1,185,850.00.
Shares of CRWD stock opened at $269.78 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $265.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -325.03 and a beta of 1.34. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.00 and a fifty-two week high of $298.48.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CRWD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Summit Insights upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.36.
CrowdStrike Company Profile
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.
