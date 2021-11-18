CSFB Increases Fortis (TSE:FTS) Price Target to C$60.00

Fortis (TSE:FTS) had its price target upped by CSFB from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Fortis from C$60.00 to C$59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$57.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Fortis from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a C$59.00 price target (down from C$60.00) on shares of Fortis in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$59.18.

TSE FTS traded down C$0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$55.74. 1,001,244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,551,690. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.25. Fortis has a 52 week low of C$48.97 and a 52 week high of C$59.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$56.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$56.28.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

