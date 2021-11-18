CSFB Raises Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Price Target to C$39.00

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at CSFB from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.58% from the company’s current price.

CU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Canadian Utilities in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$37.22.

CU stock traded up C$0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$35.59. The company had a trading volume of 293,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.67, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Canadian Utilities has a 1 year low of C$29.96 and a 1 year high of C$37.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$34.91 and a 200-day moving average price of C$35.19.

In other news, Director Nancy C. Southern sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.21, for a total transaction of C$66,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,661,206.22.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

