CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC boosted their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get CT Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CTRRF remained flat at $$14.28 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 675. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $14.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.57.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, closed end real estate investment trust formed to own income producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of retail properties, distribution centres, and mixed-use commercial property and development properties acquired for future development.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.