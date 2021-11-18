CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.560-$0.570 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.CubeSmart also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.090-$2.100 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a hold rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised shares of CubeSmart from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CubeSmart from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.50.

NYSE CUBE opened at $53.72 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.14. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.35. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $31.44 and a 12-month high of $56.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.10). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 28.28%. The company had revenue of $212.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This is a boost from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.64%.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

