Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 53,814 Shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) by 919.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,814 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth about $5,914,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the second quarter worth about $2,884,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the second quarter worth about $1,741,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 615.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 98,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 84,389 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the second quarter worth about $1,238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.80.

NYSE:GPMT opened at $12.70 on Thursday. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.63 and a twelve month high of $15.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.52. The firm has a market cap of $683.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.46.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 40.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.87%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.92%.

In other news, Director William Reid Sanders purchased 8,262 shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.20 per share, for a total transaction of $109,058.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 87,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,108.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

