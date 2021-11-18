Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys New Holdings in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SAVA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 148.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 28,866 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 20.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 164.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 22,209 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cassava Sciences by 337.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 223,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,040,000 after purchasing an additional 172,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Cassava Sciences by 37.4% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. 27.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SAVA opened at $47.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -85.58 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.98. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $146.16.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.09). As a group, analysts expect that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on SAVA shares. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Cassava Sciences from $111.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.60.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

