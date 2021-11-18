Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Stock Position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 212.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,613 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3,470.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 732.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Management LLC purchased a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth $214,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 6.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BHVN shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group cut Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $108.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $107.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.82.

BHVN opened at $116.35 on Thursday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 52 week low of $62.57 and a 52 week high of $151.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.46.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $135.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.40 million. The firm’s revenue was up 668.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.27) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, Director Declan Doogan sold 37,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.65, for a total value of $4,402,371.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Childs purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $122.87 per share, for a total transaction of $614,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

