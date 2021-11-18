Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 3,864 Shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,864 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 1,011.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 119.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem stock opened at $43.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.15. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.23 and a 12 month high of $51.24.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.76. The firm had revenue of $166.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.64 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 28.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.95%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

