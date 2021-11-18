Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 60,667 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 76.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,230 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 60,667 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.47.

NYSE:BK opened at $58.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $47.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.10. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $37.52 and a 1-year high of $60.52.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 34.61%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

