Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cue Biopharma, Inc. is an immunotherapy company developing a novel, proprietary class of biologics engineered to selectively modulate the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Cue Biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Get Cue Biopharma alerts:

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Cue Biopharma stock traded down $0.90 on Wednesday, reaching $16.17. 375,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,724. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.54. The firm has a market cap of $513.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 1.49. Cue Biopharma has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $18.42.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 654.55% and a negative return on equity of 65.79%. Research analysts forecast that Cue Biopharma will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Anish Suri sold 20,000 shares of Cue Biopharma stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total transaction of $304,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel R. Passeri acquired 3,400 shares of Cue Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.72 per share, with a total value of $50,048.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUE. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 998.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 990.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 432.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 1,164.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 109,587.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.18% of the company’s stock.

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cue Biopharma (CUE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cue Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.