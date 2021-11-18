Cullinan Associates Inc. Acquires 14,876 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2,975.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,376 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 14,876 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at about $293,000. Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.9% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 8,962 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 22.7% during the first quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 38.9% during the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the first quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 1,040 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 19.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $292.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $729.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $115.67 and a 12 month high of $323.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $238.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.68.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 5.70%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVDA. Mizuho raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Summit Insights upgraded NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.43.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total value of $4,367,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total value of $2,034,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $8,488,500. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

