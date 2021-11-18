Cullinan Associates Inc. Increases Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 100.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 600 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Shopify by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 271,700 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 38.8% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 594,140 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $869,817,000 after buying an additional 165,942 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 60.8% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 414,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $606,046,000 after buying an additional 156,824 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 13.6% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,219,318 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,781,399,000 after purchasing an additional 145,795 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 692,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,010,391,000 after buying an additional 140,913 shares in the last quarter. 59.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on SHOP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Shopify from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Shopify from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,621.78.

NYSE SHOP opened at $1,637.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $204.34 billion, a PE ratio of 61.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.45. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $905.15 and a 52 week high of $1,714.51. The company has a quick ratio of 13.97, a current ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,457.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,418.16.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. Shopify’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.