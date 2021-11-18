Cullinan Associates Inc. Makes New $1.16 Million Investment in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 32,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Mosaic by 149.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 968.1% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 2,900.0% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 25.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $36.39 on Thursday. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $18.72 and a 12 month high of $43.24. The company has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.55.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.20). Mosaic had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 6.40%.

In related news, insider S.A. Vale sold 34,176,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $1,259,064,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MOS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup cut shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.31.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

