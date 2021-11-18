Cullinan Associates Inc. Trims Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Cullinan Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 90.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,202 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 150,774 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 20,057 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in General Electric by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its position in General Electric by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 10,738 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in General Electric by 1.2% in the second quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 0.8% during the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 23,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 1,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $107.06 per share, for a total transaction of $107,060.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GE stock opened at $101.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $112.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.13, a PEG ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.03. General Electric has a 52-week low of $76.08 and a 52-week high of $116.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.40 and its 200 day moving average is $104.94.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -61.54%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $131.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.59.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

