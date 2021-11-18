Cullinan Associates Inc. Trims Stock Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,600 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 50,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 5,227 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,218,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,711,000 after buying an additional 208,537 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 26,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,132,000. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UBS opened at $18.25 on Thursday. UBS Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $13.53 and a fifty-two week high of $18.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.40. The stock has a market cap of $63.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.21.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.20. UBS Group had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.98.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

