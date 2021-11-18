CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $35.08

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $35.08 and last traded at $36.15, with a volume of 7229 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.00.

CVAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on CureVac in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CureVac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.20.

Get CureVac alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.90.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CureVac in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CureVac by 12.2% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CureVac in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of CureVac in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of CureVac by 1.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter.

About CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for CureVac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CureVac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.