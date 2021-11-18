CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Curo Group Holdings Corp. operates as a consumer finance company. It offers unsecured and secured installment, open-end and single-pay loan services as well as renders other customer service, robust operating systems, call center and a track record services. The Company operates primarily in the United States under two principal brands, Speedy Cash and Rapid Cash and Avio Credit. Curo Group Holdings Corp. is based in WICHITA, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CURO. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on CURO Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of CURO Group in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of CURO Group stock opened at $19.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $770.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 2.77. CURO Group has a 12 month low of $7.67 and a 12 month high of $20.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.70.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. CURO Group had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 11.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CURO Group will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.26%.

In other CURO Group news, Director Michael Mcknight sold 90,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $1,584,345.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 213,001 shares of company stock valued at $3,728,120. Company insiders own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of CURO Group by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CURO Group by 134.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in CURO Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in CURO Group by 377.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in CURO Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

