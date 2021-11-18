CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) Trading 4.9% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) traded up 4.9% during trading on Thursday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $29.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. CURO Group traded as high as $20.02 and last traded at $20.00. 10,247 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 139,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.06.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CURO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of CURO Group in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.
In other CURO Group news, Director Michael Mcknight sold 36,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $597,627.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,978.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 213,001 shares of company stock worth $3,728,120 in the last three months. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The company has a market cap of $795.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 2.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.27.
CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. CURO Group had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 27.33%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.26%.
CURO Group Company Profile (NYSE:CURO)
CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.
Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?
Receive News & Ratings for CURO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CURO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.