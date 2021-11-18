CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.900-$8.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.980. The company issued revenue guidance of -.CVS Health also updated its FY21 guidance to $7.90-8.00 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $2.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $95.18. The company had a trading volume of 377,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,893,310. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.35. The stock has a market cap of $125.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.81. CVS Health has a 1 year low of $65.18 and a 1 year high of $96.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CVS Health will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

CVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $104.11.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $7,282,616.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,411 shares of company stock valued at $20,387,951 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

