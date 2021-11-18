Cypress Capital Group Buys 109 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1,595.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 6,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,479,000 after buying an additional 6,205 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 39,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,344,000 after buying an additional 18,548 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC raised its holdings in Moody’s by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 9,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in Moody’s by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 42,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Moody’s by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Moody’s from $372.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group cut Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $383.00 to $392.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $402.50.

MCO traded down $2.52 on Thursday, hitting $394.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,064. The company has a market cap of $73.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.17. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $261.38 and a 12-month high of $407.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $377.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $366.35.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. Moody’s had a return on equity of 99.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.50, for a total value of $159,802.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.92, for a total value of $71,985.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,521 shares of company stock valued at $583,635 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.