Cypress Capital Group Buys 336 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $2,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTCS. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 635.3% in the first quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 76.3% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the second quarter worth about $57,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FTCS traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $80.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,397. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $65.07 and a 12 month high of $82.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.156 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%.

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

