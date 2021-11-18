Cypress Capital Group Cuts Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Cypress Capital Group reduced its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,376 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at $211,547,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 130.1% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,479,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,098,000 after buying an additional 2,532,438 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 23.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,462,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,114,000 after buying an additional 1,425,525 shares during the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 16.6% during the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 5,872,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,716,000 after buying an additional 837,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 71.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,994,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,276,000 after buying an additional 828,356 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.25.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.19. The stock had a trading volume of 29,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,340,226. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.43 and its 200 day moving average is $79.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $74.01 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 297.62%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.51%.

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $11,206,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $47,079.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,621.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 146,386 shares of company stock valued at $11,298,048. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

