Cypress Capital Group Has $3.29 Million Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Cypress Capital Group decreased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Element Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.7% in the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.4% in the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.4% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rollins Financial boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 37,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.63. The stock had a trading volume of 99,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,947,680. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.32. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $48.11 and a 1-year high of $57.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.35%.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $1,034,464.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $2,095,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,206 shares of company stock worth $3,686,645 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.44.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Featured Article: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.