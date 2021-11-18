Cypress Capital Group Raises Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.8% of Cypress Capital Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $13,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth about $1,050,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% during the third quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.3% during the third quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 58,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,530,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Finally, Sara Bay Financial increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.3% during the third quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 63,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,473,000 after buying an additional 11,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $163.10. The stock had a trading volume of 152,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,044,255. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $113.56 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $165.43 and its 200 day moving average is $160.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.30%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

