Cypress Capital Group Sells 1,344 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Cypress Capital Group decreased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BMY. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 113,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after acquiring an additional 50,521 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.5% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 78.5% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 40,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 17,692 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth $202,000. 72.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

NYSE:BMY traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.37. The company had a trading volume of 85,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,106,812. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $56.11 and a 52-week high of $69.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.06. The company has a market capitalization of $131.78 billion, a PE ratio of -24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -81.67%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BMY. Argus cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.89.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.