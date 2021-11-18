Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif. “

Get Cytek BioSciences alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cytek BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Cytek BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cytek BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Cytek BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

CTKB stock opened at $22.69 on Tuesday. Cytek BioSciences has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $28.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.78.

Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cytek BioSciences will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Cytek BioSciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Cytek BioSciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Cytek BioSciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Cytek BioSciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Cytek BioSciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 7.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cytek BioSciences

Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.

Read More: Stock Symbol

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cytek BioSciences (CTKB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cytek BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytek BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.