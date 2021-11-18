Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) Now Covered by Raymond James

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ CYXT opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.48. Cyxtera Technologies has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $12.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 39.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. announced a definitive business combination agreement with Cyxtera Technologies Inc

