DA Davidson Weighs in on Hut 8 Mining Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:HUT)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSE:HUT) – Research analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for Hut 8 Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 17th. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.42 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.63. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$19.00 target price on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a report on Friday, November 12th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Hut 8 Mining in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$12.00 price target for the company.

HUT stock opened at C$17.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 10.20 and a current ratio of 22.42. Hut 8 Mining has a one year low of C$1.20 and a one year high of C$20.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.79 billion and a PE ratio of 33.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.14.

In other Hut 8 Mining news, insider Bitfury Holding B.V. sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.33, for a total value of C$2,466,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,765,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$157,392,943.20. Also, Director Jeremy Sewell purchased 184,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$11.20 per share, with a total value of C$2,071,742.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 184,977 shares in the company, valued at C$2,071,742.40. Insiders sold a total of 656,490 shares of company stock valued at $7,092,958 over the last 90 days.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 56 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

