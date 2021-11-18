Dash (DASH) Trading Down 11.9% Over Last Week

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. One Dash coin can now be bought for about $190.33 or 0.00313446 BTC on popular exchanges. Dash has a total market capitalization of $1.99 billion and $405.66 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dash has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Secret (SCRT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00013390 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00009656 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001232 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00006361 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00015311 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000011 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000188 BTC.

About Dash

Dash (CRYPTO:DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,434,521 coins. Dash’s official website is www.dash.org . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

