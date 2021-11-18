Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Short Interest Update

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decline of 57.1% from the October 14th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dassault Systèmes during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 2.7% during the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 40,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 262.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of Dassault Systèmes during the second quarter valued at about $1,152,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 391.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 101,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after acquiring an additional 80,621 shares during the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dassault Systèmes stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $83.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.65. Dassault Systèmes has a 12 month low of $35.58 and a 12 month high of $64.00.

DASTY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Dassault Systèmes Company Profile

Dassault Systèmes SA provides software solutions and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing Industries; Life Sciences & Healthcare; and Infrastructure & Cities. The Manufacturing Industries segment engages in transportation & mobility; aerospace & defense; marine & offshore; industrial equipment; high-tech; home & lifestyle; and consumer packaged goods & retail servicers.

