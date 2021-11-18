Datamine (DAM) Price Up 11.6% This Week

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded down 21.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. One Datamine coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000208 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Datamine has a total market capitalization of $447,129.25 and $15,886.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Datamine has traded up 11.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Datamine alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $251.29 or 0.00414750 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000158 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000081 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001081 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $663.13 or 0.01094489 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Datamine Profile

Datamine (DAM) is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 3,541,443 coins. Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Datamine Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datamine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Datamine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datamine and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.