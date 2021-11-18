DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Price Target Cut to $150.00

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $164.00 to $150.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a market perform rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $146.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on shares of DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $129.63.
DVA stock opened at $100.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.73. DaVita has a fifty-two week low of $98.55 and a fifty-two week high of $136.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.19.
In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total value of $48,577.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,560,518.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DaVita in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,294,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in DaVita in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,981,000. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in DaVita by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 47,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,741,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in DaVita by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 16,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in DaVita by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 776,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,883,000 after buying an additional 116,008 shares in the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About DaVita
DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.
