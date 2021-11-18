DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Price Target Cut to $150.00

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $164.00 to $150.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a market perform rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $146.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on shares of DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $129.63.

DVA stock opened at $100.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.73. DaVita has a fifty-two week low of $98.55 and a fifty-two week high of $136.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.19.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. DaVita had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 67.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. DaVita’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that DaVita will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total value of $48,577.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,560,518.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DaVita in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,294,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in DaVita in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,981,000. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in DaVita by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 47,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,741,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in DaVita by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 16,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in DaVita by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 776,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,883,000 after buying an additional 116,008 shares in the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DaVita

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

