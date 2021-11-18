DB Gold Double Short ETN (NYSEARCA:DZZ) Shares Purchased by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of DB Gold Double Short ETN (NYSEARCA:DZZ) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,670 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 5.68% of DB Gold Double Short ETN worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

DZZ opened at $2.57 on Thursday. DB Gold Double Short ETN has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $3.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.76.

