Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 17,193 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 361,428 shares.The stock last traded at $10.38 and had previously closed at $10.32.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DCRN. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Research Partners began coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Get Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCRN. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II by 4,226.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II by 2,523.3% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 7,570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

About Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN)

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.