Deeper Network Tops One Day Volume of $3.66 Million (DPR)

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. One Deeper Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000307 BTC on popular exchanges. Deeper Network has a total market capitalization of $193.16 million and approximately $3.66 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Deeper Network has traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.00 or 0.00070949 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.09 or 0.00071098 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.35 or 0.00092986 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,570.35 or 0.99947064 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,283.76 or 0.07068630 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Deeper Network

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,755,621 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Deeper Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deeper Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Deeper Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

