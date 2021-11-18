Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLTNF) Short Interest Down 49.4% in October

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLTNF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a drop of 49.4% from the October 14th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Delta 9 Cannabis stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.31. The stock had a trading volume of 15,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,124. Delta 9 Cannabis has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.35.

Get Delta 9 Cannabis alerts:

About Delta 9 Cannabis

Delta 9 Cannabis, Inc is a vertically integrated cannabis company, which engages in the production of medical and recreational cannabis products. Its products include Kali Mist, Brooklyn Sunrise, Sensi Star, and oil and sprays. The company was founded on May 16, 2001 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Delta 9 Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta 9 Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.