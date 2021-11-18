Den Bosch Fred Van Sells 1,000 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Stock

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total transaction of $61,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Den Bosch Fred Van also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 15th, Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total value of $63,260.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $67,270.00.

Shares of Varonis Systems stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.94. 523,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,026,260. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.19 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.05. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.67 and a 12-month high of $75.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.02.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $100.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.45 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 30.93% and a negative return on equity of 19.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRNS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 3.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,798,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $564,581,000 after purchasing an additional 369,987 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,405,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,073,000 after buying an additional 299,741 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,754,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,460,000 after buying an additional 232,993 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,022,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,896,000 after buying an additional 537,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,998,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,801,000 after buying an additional 48,873 shares during the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VRNS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Varonis Systems from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Varonis Systems from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Varonis Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.67.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

